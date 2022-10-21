The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expressed its devastation over the news of the death Tunde , the son of former Senate President, Sen. David Mark.

The party ,in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba in Abuja on Friday ,described Tunde’s death as a great loss to the Mark’s family, the PDP and the nation.

The party said the deceased was a very bright and energetic young Nigeria,adding his death was a very massive blow to his family ,the party and the nation.

“Our party is overwhelmed by this great loss to a very patriotic Nigerian leader; a man of immense humility, who continues to demonstrate an exceptional commitment to the unity, stability and development of our country.

“The PDP stands with the family of David Mark, the people of Benue State and the nation at large at this moment of grief, especially given the pains of losing a dear son.

“We are heartbroken but as the Bible teaches; in all things, we give thanks to the Almighty God in whose presence we obtain Grace and Strength in times like this.

“We draw solace in faith that Tunde is received in the bosom of the Lord according to the promises of God.” it said.

The party prayed that God should grant the deceased peaceful repose and also grant Mark and the entire family the fortitude to bear the loss (NAN)