Ward officials of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) in Bauchi state are to be elected through ‘affirmation’, Spokesman of the party in the state, Alhaji Yahaya Zainabari told newsmen on Saturday.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the congress is taking place Saturday (today) in all the 323 wards across the 20 Local Government Areas of the state.

Zainabari said a total of 5,491 party officials were expected to be elected through the popular process of affirmation as provided by the party’s constitution, adding that the party was committed to ensuring that members adhered to party rules.

He said 17 officials in each of the existing electoral ward would be selected, after which they would be subjected to affirmation and oath of office in accordance with the party’s constitution, assuring that the leadership would ensure free and fair process.

According to him, the congresses will be strictly monitored and supervised by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as the law requires, and that the party will ensure equity and justice throughout the exercise.

The spokesman added that the congresses would be conducted under the watchful eyes of security agencies to ensure its credibility and acceptability.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that PDP in Bauchi also fixed March 28 and 11th to 14th of April, 2020 for the conduct of Local Government and State Congresses.. (NAN)