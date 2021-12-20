The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has congratulates former President of the Senate, Dr. Bukola Saraki, as he celebrates his 59th birthday.

The party described him as a true statesman and a firm defender of constitutional democracy in Nigeria.

The party, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, on Sunday in Abuja, also described Saraki as a humble, forthright and courageous leader.

“Saraki is an excellent administrator and quintessential lawmaker, who continues to make sacrifices for the unity, stability and development of our dear nation.

“Both in private and public lives, Sen. Saraki, as a medical doctor, two-term governor of Kwara State, and later President of the Senate, distinguished himself with outstanding patriotism in the service of our fatherland and humanity at large.

“As Senate President, he fought and made personal sacrifices for the survival and sustenance of our nation’s constitutional democracy,” Ologunagba said.

He said that Nigerians had continued to remember the role Saraki played when he led the 8th Senate to reinforce the independence of the legislature and adherence to rule of law.

Ologunagba added that Saraki as Senate President also insisted on transparency and accountability in the polity for the greater good of the people.

He said that the PDP was proud of Saraki’s commitment as the Director-General of the party’s 2019 Presidential Campaign as well as his sacrifices in holding the party together in his role as the Chairman of the PDP National Reconciliation and Strategy Committee.

Ologunagba said in spite of the daunting challenges, including the threats and harassments, Saraki had remained unwavering in his commitment as a party man and patriotic Nigerian, particularly in the collective effort to rescue and rebuild our dear nation.

He congratulated Saraki and prayed God to bless him with many more years in good health so that Nigeria and humanity could continue to benefit from his patriotism, wealth of experience and exceptional goodwill. (NAN)