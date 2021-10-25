From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Leaders and major stakeholders of the Peoples Democratic party (PDP) in Ebonyi state have threw their weight behind the new state executive committee of the party in the state.

The party leaders and stakeholders in their separate remarks on the just concluded stake congresses of the party expressed confidence in the ability of the new state executive committee led by Mr. Tochukwu Okorie to take the party to Ebonyi Government House in 2023.

Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), and leader of the party in the state, Chief Anyim Pius Anyim,in his remarks declared support for the new Chairman of the party in the state, Mr. Tochukwu Okorie.

The former Senate President said with Tochukwu Okorie as the Chairman of PDP in Ebonyi state, the opposition party was well positioned to rescue the state from the grips of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He said there was no merit in the allegations made by Mr. Silas Onu,that the party failed to follow due process in the Congresse that elected Okorie.

He insisted that the PDP Congress that elected Okorie met all necessary democratic ethos and process, stressing that the new Chairman equally met all necessary requirements to stand election in the congress as against the claims of Mr.Onu.

He called on all the leaders, stakeholders and members of the party in the state and beyond to support the new Chairman to reposition the party to takeover Ebonyi Government House in 2023.

“The Chairman of our great party in Ebonyi state,Mr. Tochukwu Okorie, emerged in a free,fair and transparent congress. He beat his opponent with over 100 votes. It is important to state that Mr. Tochukwu Okorie met all the necessary requirements for congress. I, therefore, urge members of the party in the state to support him in the onerous task of repositioning the party” he said

National Vice Chairman of the party (southeast zone) ,Chief Ali Odefa,who also hails from Ebonyi state, said the congress that produced Mr. Tochukwu Okorie, was the best congress ever conducted by the party in the state.

He said his office will team up with the new Chairman to return the party to it’s former place as a ruling party in Ebonyi state in 2021.

“Our new Chairman in Ebonyi state is the choice of the overwhelming majority of our party members, leaders and stakeholders in Ebonyi. He has the character and competence to give our party a new face in Ebonyi. In my capacity as the National Vice Chairman,i will support him to succeed” Odefa said.

The three PDP Senators from the state, Dr.Sam Egwu(Ebonyi North); Chief Micheal Ama Nnachi (Ebonyi South), and Chief Obinna Ogba (Ebonyi Central) congratulated the new Chairman and urged him to be focused and to hit the ground running, noting that his job has been made easier for him by the massive support he enjoins within and outside the party.

They promised on behalf of their Senatorial districts to support him the new Chairman to lead the party to victory in the state in 2023.