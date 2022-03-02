From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

Ahead of the Saturday Anambra State People’s Democratic Party (PDP)’s State congress, a chairmanship aspirant, Ndubisi Nwobu took his campaign to Nnewi North, Nnewi South and Ekwusigo Federal Constituency on Wednesday.

The PDP faithful from the Federal Constituency had arrived the Anaedo hall venue for the congress in Nnewi as early as 10.00am where they awaited the arrival of the chairmanship aspirant said to be campaigning for a second tenure.

Hon Nwobu in his speech thanked the party delegates, members and leaders present who had promised to give him unflinching support.

Hon Nwobu made it clear that he could work with anybody mostly those people elected by their various constituencies in line with the mutually agreed zoning of offices, contending that it was not his intention to interfere with resolutions reached by key stakeholders of the PDP in any constituency.

He expressed his preparedness to internalize democracy in the Anambra State chapter of the PDP as well as build the party at the grassroots.

The Chief Host, Prince Ifeamuma Nwafor-Orizu, the Nnewi North Local Goverment Area chairman of the party who made huge donation in support of the aspirant pleadged the support of the members and officials in attendance for the actualization of the aspiration of Hon Nwobu.

He said that it had become imperative for all hands to be on deck in the move to make PDP a formidable political party once again in Anambra State.

The chairmanship aspirant was accompanied in his tour to Nnewi by a former governorship aspirant, Mr Ifedi Okwenna and many other big wigs of the party.