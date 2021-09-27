From Gyang Bere, Jos

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Plateau State, has elected Chris Hassan as State Chairman of the party in the state.

Hassan pulled 1,526 votes to beat Hon Bitrus Kaze who scored 186 votes.

Chairman of the electoral committee Olushola Akanmode, who announced the result, said 48 votes were invalid and a total of 1766 were casted.

The state congress which commenced on Sunday ended on Monday at about 5:29 pm also produced Davou Mang as State Vice Chairman North, Domle Simon, State Vice Chairman South and Capt Goleng Bitrus, State Vice Chairman Central Senatorial Zone.

Emmanuel Ntuang emerged Sate Secretary, Matina Sakura, was elected Woman Leader, John T Akans emerged State Publicity Secretary while Garba Yaro Maireke was elected Assistant Publicity Secretary among other offices.

Akanmode explained that a total of 2,166 delegates were given from Abuja but when they arrived Plateau, they discovered that there was court cases in 12 local government areas where 216 delegates were excluded for a free, fair and credible exercise.

He noted that a total of 1,788 delegates were accredited bedside the 5 delegates from each ward and 3 delegates from the local government areas which were included.

Akanmode added that 31 statutory delegates were missing from the delegates and two Ex-officio from the three senatorial zones were all added in the list of the delegates.

Hon Chris Hassan applauded the Caretaker Committee for their resilient in ensuring that the party take good shape.

He said the PDP is the only party that will protect the yearning and aspiration of the people of Plateau state, saying that PDP is very much alive in Plateau.

Hassan said that a robust reconciliation process will be my priority to ensure that all PDP members are brought on board.

He said that with the new spirit, PDP will produce a Governor that will defend the heritage of Plateau, a Governor that will continue with the legacies of Jonah David Jang, a Governor that will continue with the JD Gwomwalk.

Hassan hinted that PDP will receive decampees from the APC and other political parties to build a peaceful and strong Plateau State.

Hon Bitrus Kaze who lost to the new chairman, congratulated Chris Hassan and said he will continue to support PDP.

‘I have committed myself for this party and I will continue to work for this party because this is the party for Plateau people,’ he said.

‘I want to take this opportunity to comment the Tunde Ogbeha Caretaker Committee for taken drastic measures to give us a free, fair congresses. I think this is the best caretaker the state has had.

‘I want to take this opportunity on behalf of the contestants to tell the delegates thank you. I want to tell you that I will continue to use my mouth to serve Plateau, nation and to unite with all PDP family.’

