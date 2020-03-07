The immediate past governor of Bayelsa State, Henry Seriake Dickson, has urged the leaders and supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to support his successor, Senator Douye Diri, towards a successful conduct of ward congresses in the state on Saturday.

The former governor, who thanked the leaders and members for their enduring loyalty and support to the party, urged them to conduct rancour-free, credible and consultative congresses in the state.

The ex-governor said in a statement by his Media Aide, Mr Fidelis Soriwei, on Friday that the exercise is designed to strengthen internal cohesion within the party and not to weaken it.

He said that the governor has his support and indeed the leadership of the party in the exercise and should have the cooperation of all members and leaders.

He commended members for the maturity and the consultative, all-inclusive approach which they have adopted for the exercise and urged them to sustain it in the interest of the party.

“I thank all party leaders and members for their support for the governor. I urge all party faithful to work towards a rancour-free consultative, all-inclusive exercise on Saturday.

“The exercise is meant to strengthen the party and not to weaken it. So all party leaders and members should support the exercise led by the governor.

“The governor has my support in what he is doing. I like the way the exercise has started with consultation in the various wards.

“I urge our teeming supporters to continue in that spirit. They should ensure that it is consultative and all-inclusive.”