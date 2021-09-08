From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

There were indications yesterday that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is considering either governors Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta; Samuel Ortom, Benue or Ahmed Fintiri of Adamawa states as chairman of its October 30 national convention planning committee.

Daily Sun gathered that this was part of recommendation made to the PDP National Executive Committee (NEC) by the party’s National Working Committee (NWC).

The PDP NEC, which met penultimate Saturday, is expected to meet again tomorrow to rectify nominations into the convention planning committee, as well as the party’s 2023 zoning committee.

However, a party source told Daily Sun that leaders of the party were more disposed to having Okowa as chairman because he is perceived as being more neutral in the crisis rocking the party.

The Delta governor had chaired the PDP 2017 national convention, which brought the present NWC into office, as well as the party’s 2018 presidential primary in Port Harcourt.

Meanwhile, ahead of tomorrow’s NEC meeting, PDP governors are scheduled to meet, in Abuja, today, to review developments in the party.

A statement by the Director General, PDP Governors Forum, C.I. D Maduabum, yesterday, said “the meeting will discuss party matters and strategies to reposition the PDP.”

The statement added that “the PDP Governors further re-assures all PDP members, stakeholders and the nation of their commitment, determination and loyalty in the patriotic task of dislodging the failed APC government that has brought nothing but misery and pain to all Nigerians.”

However, there are indications that the peace panel set up by the national caucus to resolve the recent face-off among leaders that have led to several suits may have hit a brick wall. The panel headed by former Senator David Mark, had met separately with Governor Nyesom Wike and the national chairman, Uche Secondus, as part of efforts to resolve the crisis. However, party sources said it was doubtful if the committee was able to broker a truce between the feuding leaders.

The crisis rocking the opposition party escalated two weeks ago after a Rivers State High Court, restrained Secondus from functioning as national chairman of the PDP, pending the determination of the substantive suit. But, a Kebbi State High Court issued a counter order and directed Secondus to resume his functions, immediately.

Nevertheless, a Federal High Court, in Calabar, had also issued a fresh order barring Secondus from presiding over a meeting of the PDP NEC), held penultimate Saturday.

