Billy Graham Abel, Yola

As the seventh Adamawa State House of Assembly takes the first step in its legislative journey, the PDP has consolidated its grip on the state with the election of one of its own, Aminu, Iya Abbas representing Uba/Gaya state constituency as speaker.

Aminu Iya Abbas replaced Kabiru Mijinyawa (APC), representing Yola South constituency (APC).

Before the inauguration of the 7th Assembly, there were realistic fears that the APC could pick the speakership of the House as four members of the PDP indicated interest in the speakership.

Abbas was a contemporary of the current Adamawa State governor in the Assembly and has significant experience in the workings of the House.

Similarly, the member representing Numan, Pwamwakaino Mackondo also of the PDP, was elected deputy speaker of the Assembly.

The election of Aminu Iya and Mackondo, consolidates PDP’s hold on Adamawa and paved way for the Fintiri-led government to establish a cordial working relationship with the legislature in the state.

