The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has constituted a state caretaker committee to pilot the affairs of the party in Ebonyi.

The party said this in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, in Abuja.

Ologbondiyan said the constitution of the new caretaker committee was necessary following the dissolution of the State Executive Council (SEC) by the NWC on Tuesday.

He said the decision was in line with the provisions of the constitution of the PDP.

Mr Fred Udeogu is the Chairman, Luke Nkwegu, secretary while Dr. Gideon Osi is Publicity Secretary.

Others are James Alaka, Organising Secretary; Mrs Amaka Igboke, Women Leader; Mudi Irenede, Legal Adviser; James Onah, Assistant Secretary; Monday Chukwu, treasurer and a youth leader whose name was given simply as Ibeshi.

He said that the decision of the NWC was pursuant to the powers conferred on it by the provisions of the PDP Constitution (2017 as amended).

He called on all PDP leaders, members and supporters in Ebonyi and the South East to be guided accordingly.