latter’s role in the emergence of the former vice president as the 2023 PDP presidential candidate.

Atiku had polled 371 votes to defeat Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, who scored 237 votes, and 11 others.

Tambuwal, who was one of the 15 presidential aspirants, cleared for the PDP presidential primary, had withdrawn from the contest, few minutes before the commencement of voting at the party’s national convention.

The governor, while announcing his withdrawal, had directed his supporters to vote for Atiku. He noted that his decision was a sacrifice for the unity of the party, stating that “I have come to the firm believe and conviction that as leaders time must come for sacrifices.”