From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja
In the aftermath of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) national convention, the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, and the National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, yesterday, visited Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, at his Abuja residence.
Daily Sun gathered that Atiku and Ayu, who visited Tambuwal, separately, met with the Sokoto governor behind closed doors. However, sources said the visit is not unconnected to the
latter’s role in the emergence of the former vice president as the 2023 PDP presidential candidate.
Atiku had polled 371 votes to defeat Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, who scored 237 votes, and 11 others.
Tambuwal, who was one of the 15 presidential aspirants, cleared for the PDP presidential primary, had withdrawn from the contest, few minutes before the commencement of voting at the party’s national convention.
The governor, while announcing his withdrawal, had directed his supporters to vote for Atiku. He noted that his decision was a sacrifice for the unity of the party, stating that “I have come to the firm believe and conviction that as leaders time must come for sacrifices.”
A video of Atiku’s visit to Tambuwal’s residence, which was shared online, indicated that the former vice president was accompanied by Dino Melaye.
Similarly, another short video clip, which was also shared online, showed Ayu patting Tambuwal’s back and saying: “Thank you, thank you, thank you. You are the hero of the convention.”
The PDP chairman was accompanied on the visit by former Jigawa State governor, Sule Lamido; former minister of Police Affairs, Adamu Maina, and a former governor of Imo State, Emeka Ihedioha.
Meanwhile, indications emerged, yesterday, the decision for Tambuwal to withdraw from the presidential contest was reached at a meeting spearheaded by a group of northern leaders, including some retired generals.
