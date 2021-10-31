From Ndubuisi Orji and Okwe Obi, Abuja

Former Vice President Atiku Abubarkar, yesterday, said that the All Progressives Congress (APC) was never prepared for governance, hence the myriad of challenges currently bedeviling the country, under the ruling party.

Atiku, who made this claim at the national convention of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) held at Eagle Square, Abuja, said that the country is currently going through its most trying times, since independence in 1960.

He, therefore, charged Nigerians to unite to wrest power from the APC in 2023, noting that the present administration has allegedly failed in every sector of the economy.

According to him, “today, our country is going through the most trying and difficult period of its existence. I can tell you that I am 70 years plus, but I have never seen this country in such a very bad shape, so disunited, so much unemployment, so much insecurity in its history.

“The social and security challenges in all corners along with the lingering tension surrounding the very nature of our corporate existence as a nation, Nigeria is at the precipice because of the lackluster performance and complacency successive administrations in culminating in the gross failure of this APC-led government.

“The APC has comprehensively failed Nigerians for the past six years. This time is a critical juncture for us politicians to work together to return Nigerians on the part of growth and development.”

Atiku added that “the APC has proven itself to be unequipped to lead the nation. They have shown themselves to be corrupt, in fact, the most corrupt, sectional and divisive party that was never prepared to lead this country.”

Also speaking at the convention, the Chairman of the PDP Governors Forum, Aminu Tambuwal, said that the opposition party remains the most formidable in the country.

Tambuwal, who is also the governor of Sokoto in his goodwill message noted that although there are attempts to present the opposition party as weak, the PDP is still standing strong.

He added that the party is the best platform to move the country forward.

“Our country is going through trying time. Our people are in need of policy intervention and leaders that can provide solutions to the challenges of security, unemployment rising cost of energy, food and other essential items for living a descent life.

The governor added, “analysts and observers agreed that there are attempts to scuttle our unity as a party and as a people. There are people working to present us as weak and in disarray.

“But I am happy to report that contrary to the naysayers the PDP is today the strongest and most cohesive party in Nigeria.

“I am happy to report that those who want to divide and weaken us are the ones failing and we are winning.”

