From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

A political pressure group, PDP Frontliners, has said an alleged a gang-up against the presidential aspiration of the Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, is dead on arrival.

The group, in a statement, on Saturday, stated that some interests in the opposition party orchestrated a smear campaign to undermine Wike’s support base in the North, ahead of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) national convention.

Nevertheless, the statement jointly signed by Hussein Mohammed, Moses Abidemi and Dan Okafor, president, secretary and publicity secretary, respectively, noted that the plot failed to achieve the objective of the sponsors.

According to the group, “Various groups’ projection of a strong likelihood of victory had made Governor Wike to become a common enemy to some other aspirants; less than twenty-four hours to the PDP’s presidential primaries, one camp started a subtle ethno-religious mobilization against Wike while another vigorously disseminated anti-Wike propaganda.

“In fact, an aspirant’s determined plot to exploit ethnic and religious sentiments failed woefully by around 3 am on Saturday.”

The group added, “as things stand in the PDP today, Governor Nyesom Wike stands the best chance of winning the PDP presidential ticket and taking on the ruling APC most effectively; many PDP loyalists appreciate his consistent and resolute commitment to the party and for being always there without taking an exit even in PDP’s most turbulent hours, Governor Wike is at great advantage in the hearts of PDP delegates.”

