By Wilfred Eya

After weeks of anxiety and tension following intra-party crisis, the Peoples Democratic Party,(PDP) at the weekend shocked critical observers when it organised a peaceful national convention. There is no gainsaying that the outcome of the event which held at Eagle Square, Abuja, proved many bookmakers wrong.

A protracted leadership crisis within the party had led to a gale of high-profile defections including governors and Senators from the party in the last few months.

Many powerful brokers in PDP blamed Mr Secondus for the development and called for his removal even though his tenure would have officially ended on December 9.

So, as a result of the loss of confidence in him and the protracted legal conundrums, the PDP headquarters was divided with some members calling for the outright exit of the embattled former chairman while others rooted for him to lead the party into the convention. The situation became even more dicey when a day to the convention, the 3600 delegates billed to participate were unsure what the outcome of the suit by the ousted PDP chairman would be.

But the coast for the convention became clear when the Court of Appeal Friday, dismissed a suit filed by Secondus, challenging his suspension months ago. The court also refused to halt the conduct of the convention.

Two days after the Rivers State High Court issued the order removing Mr Secondus, he immediately obtained a counter-order from the Kebbi State High Court in Birnin-Kebbi which restored him to office.

But the back and forth continued when another High Court of Cross River State in Calabar issued another counter order suspending him from office.

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Tanko Muhammad, had described the spate of the counter-orders issued as ex parte orders as an embarrassment to the Nigerian judiciary.

Mr Muhammad, who chairs the National Judicial Council (NJC), had summoned the Chief Judges of the relevant courts which issued the orders in the cases and other ones.

Three judges are currently facing NJC investigation over the matter.

But on Friday, majority of the stakeholders of the opposition party heaved a sigh of relief when a three-member panel of judges of the appeal court led by Haruna Tsammani said it found no merit in Mr Secondus’ appeal, saying he voluntarily relinquished his position since he did not challenge his removal at ward and local government levels.

The court held that: “By the result of this decision, the 6th Respondent (PDP) is empowered on the authority of this court’s decision to convene and to hold its National Convention without let or hindrance.”

The ruling of the court was emphatic and unambiguous.

So, with the legal hurdle cleared, not less than 3,600 delegates of the party converged on Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory(FCT) to elect new members into the National Working Committee (NWC).

In his remarks at the convention, the chairman of the PDP Governors Forum, Aminu Tambuwal had said the opposition party remained the most formidable in the country.

Tambuwal, who is also the governor of Sokoto, stated this, in a goodwill message at the convention.

The governor noted that although there are attempts to present the opposition party as weak, the PDP is still standing strong. He added that the party is the best platform to move the country forward.

“We need a strong and smart Nigeria that can provide the leadership that will help sustain institutions capable of promoting collaboration in the areas of security, innovation, trade, investment and defence of our democracy.”

PDP governors take charge

From all the events in the build-up to the national convention, it was obvious the 13 governors – Rivers, Enugu, Delta, Akwa Ibom, Edo, Bayelsa, Abia, Benue, Oyo, Bauchi, Sokoto, Taraba, and Adamawa – as well as the Deputy Governor of Zamfara State, had taken control of the affairs of the opposition party.

Those who monitored the event all agree that the governors dictated who got what in the party’s new National Working Committee (NWC.

In the eyes of critical observers, to demonstrate their keen interest in the issue of leadership of the party, all through the night of Oct 30 – 31, the governors stayed put inside the State House box of the arena to direct affairs. They did not sleep as they continued to banter and exchange notes while giving instructions from time to time.

In the recent convention, their body language and attitude were unlike before when governors after the opening ceremony would leave, then return to cast their votes and leave again before coming for the announcement of the results. This time they were rooted at the Eagles Square and with their presence, they sustained and consolidated their interests in the proceeding at the convention ground.

A top PDP member who declined to be mentioned summarized it thus: “this time around, PDP governors are showing that they are dyed-in-the-wool politicians. With this crop of governors, it will be difficult for the 2023 elections to be blatantly rigged or manipulated against the opposition by the ruling party and its cohorts. These governors will defend their turf and the party’s votes”.

The permutation is that the way the governors ensured they controlled all the machinery necessary for organising the convention from the zoning committee, convention committee, and all-sub-committees, showed that they are not ready to leave anything to chances.

For instance, the governors ensured their loyalists were nominated for the key posts and they achieved consensus for most of the posts where they are directly involved.

In the three cases which have to be decided by voting, deputy national chairman (South), National youth leader, and National auditor), the candidates on the unity list drawn by the governors still won.

Thus, Samuel Ortom of Benue provided the national chairman, Nyesom Wike of Rivers provided the national Secretary, Seyi Makinde of Oyo provided the national deputy chairman (South), Aminu Tambuwal provided the National Organising Secretary.

Daily Sun learnt that the only non- serving governor who produced a high-ranking party official was former Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki whose candidate, Kamal Adeyemi Ajibade, SAN, emerged the National Legal Adviser. Ajibade is the first senior advocate to be elected into that office in the history of political party administration in the country.

There were insinuations that the governors probably conceded the crucial position to Saraki who himself is a former governor and one-time chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum because of the respect they have for him and the good relationship he maintains with all of them.

The implication of the outcome of the convention is that the PDP governors will most likely decide how the presidential candidate of the party for the 2021 elections will emerge next year and who he will be.

This is because, the governors displayed cohesion, focus, unity, dedication, and camaraderie in the manner they executed the election of the new NWC of PDP.

But the calculation is that the governors were doing that for a purpose and the ultimate end is to decide who is given the flag of the party.

Daily Sun learnt that from the interaction and body language of the governors, two options are likely to be considered. One is to make one of them the presidential candidate or to produce a candidate who though might not be a serving governor but must be in their age category or one of their peers. They sure want a candidate who they can relate with when he emerges as president and who will not feel too big or paternalistic in his disposition towards them.

An insider among the governors said it is unlikely that PDP will produce a Southern presidential candidate. The source said: “the Southern governors in the PDP are not looking like any of them will join the presidential race.” He said one of the Southern governors may become the running mate to a Northern candidate.

The options, he said, may then be Aminu Waziri Tambuwal when they go for a serving governor or Saraki, if they talk of one who is not a serving governor but is the peer to the governors and have a good relationship with them. However, politics is dynamic and a lot of variable could emerge before the PDP presidential primaries next year.

So, it will now depend on the criteria the governors would want to look for and how solid they want the ticket to be in 2023. Again, before the decision time, a lot depends on how the Iyorchia Ayu-led NWC can manage the gains made by the opposition party in the build-up to 2023.

