Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Aggrieved governorship aspirant in the recently concluded People’s Democratic Party (PDP) governorship primary election, Mr Ndutimi Alaibe has declared that he has not withdraw his suit against the PDP seeking to nullify the primary election that produced Senator Douye Diri as the governorship candidate.

Reports had been rift in Yenagoa, the Baylesa State capital that Alaibe due to pressure from leaders of Kolokuma/ Opokuma Local Government Area where he and Diri hail from have convinced Alaibe to withdraw the case in the larger interest of the people of the local government area.

However, the head of the legal team of Alaibe, Mr Somina Johnbull in a statement issued in Yenagoa, described the claim as a rumour and insisted that Chief Timi Alaibe had not withdrawn his case against the PDP and Diri.

The statement reads in part: “Our attention has been drawn to the false story that our client, Chief Ndutimi Alaibe, has withdrawn the legal action instituted against the conduct and outcome of the Bayelsa PDP governorship primaries at the Federal High Court. We do not have any instruction from, and have not withdrawn the said suit which is still pending in court and which our client is determined to pursue to its logical conclusion”.

Our client resorted to filing an action to deepen democratic practice in the political party, which he is devoted to. This right is protected and guaranteed by Section 87(9) of the Electoral Act. This is the least he can do to challenge the obviously skewed and manipulated processes and events of the said PDP primaries.

“Members of the public are advised to disregard the news of any purported withdrawal of the court action, as well as be wary of further fake news surrounding our client as the said suit progresses. Our client further notes that the resort to false propaganda would not dampen his resolve to ensure that power returns to the people”.