From Fred Itua, Abuja

The spokesman of opposition parties in Nigeria and People’s Democratic Party (PDP) House of Representatives candidate for Ideato North South Federal Constituency, Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, has expressed sadness over the continuous stay in office by the party’s national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, and its secretary, Samuel Anyanwu.

Ugochinyere, in a statement on Tuesday, called on the duo to end the crisis in the party by tendering their resignation letters.

He warned that failure to do so as soon as possible might lead to another Tukur Bamanga situation, where the former Gongola State governor was forced to step aside as chairman of PDP.

He reiterated that aggrieved members of the party are not against Ayu because of Wike, but his greed to hold on to power despite the need for power balancing.

The statement reads: “Each time I wake up and see Ayu, Anyanwu parading as PDP officials, I feel pained. Why are Ayu and Anyanwu desperate to hold on to power? I have times without number appealed to the duo not to drag the image of the party into the mud and cried that PDP is facing a marketing challenge with their continued stay in office.

“Ayu’s refusal to convene a meeting of the party’s National Executive Committee to deliberate on the report of the reconciliation panel set up by the Board of Trustees is evidence that he is untrustworthy.

“Aggrieved members are not against Ayu because of Wike, but Ayu’s greed to hand on to power despite the need for power balancing. This might lead to another Tukur Bamanga situation, where the former Gongola State Governor was forced to step aside as chairman of PDP in 2014.”