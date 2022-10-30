From Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Iyorchia Ayu, has again, said that those governors calling for his removal are only wasting their time, saying that none of them can sack him from office.

Ayu stated this on Friday while addressing his people who welcomed him to Gboko, the headquarters of Tiv land.

The PDP chairman also said that he has enormous powers to stop any candidate from contesting election on the platform of the party, but decided to remain silent all along and do the needful so as to avoid any crack in the party.

It would be recalled that since the Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike lost the presidential primary election, he and four other PDP governors from Oyo (Seyi Makinde), Abia (Dr Okezie Ikpeazu), Enugu (Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi) and Benue (Samuel Ortom) states have repeatedly called for the resignation of Senator Ayu as the party chairman as the only solution to the lingering crisis in the party.

But Ayu who spoke in the Tiv Language apparently referring to Ortom informed his people that he had the power to stop any candidate under the party, particularly in the state to avenge all the attacks on him.

He said: “I have been silent over all the things you are hearing against me because I don’t want any crack in the party. I belong to my state, I have the powers to say you and you will not go anywhere because I will insist that I must sign before you go anywhere.

“But I have signed for all candidates produced by the PDP to go ahead in their dreams, whether I like it or not, I signed.

“So, I was doing that believing that I cannot shoot myself in the leg. I want Benue to come first by winning all elections so that Nigerians will say that the national chairman has delivered his state to PDP with Alhaji Atiku Abubakar winning 90 per cent of the votes and Titus Uba as governor in 2023.

“Nothing should worry you my people. Since I started politics more than 30 years ago, you have never rejected me, you are always supporting me. They say a prophet has no respect in his home, but my case is different. I am overwhelmed by this great show of love.

“The PDP is one and not divided. I am trying my best not to disappoint Benue people and Nigerians in general, so if you hear that they want to chase Ayu out as national chairman, don’t be worried; nobody is going to sack me as national chairman of our party. I will leave the seat at a day that God permits.

“It is God that enthrones leadership, He uses people to enthrone a person over others and protects that person. I want to assure you that all these days, God has been protecting me even when I went on sick leave abroad, God is still protecting me.

“The Tiv people have suffered so much in this country. We are yet to get our share of the national cake, so my charge to you is not to relent in prayers so that this time around come 2023, God will give us president who will work closely with the governor of our state to wipe out our tears.

“During the Senator J.S. Tarka’s era, God gave us a Fulani man, Alhaji Shehu Shagari, did he fight the Tiv nation? Did he kill our people? He appointed five ministers from Benue State and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Chaha, Paul Unongo (Minister of Steel), Isaac Shaahu (Minister of Communications), Mrs Elizabeth Ivase (Education Minister) and Audu Ogbeh, was he not a Fulani man?”

Ayu also stated that another Fulani man, Yar’Adua appointed a Tiv man, Michael Kaase Aondoakaa, his Minister of Justice.

“Today, the flag bearer of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar who is not only a chieftaincy title holder of the Tiv people as the Zege Mule U Tiv, he is my friend, he told me his plans for the Tiv nation. That he will wipe away the tears of our people.

“So nobody should try to bring any trouble to you. I am telling you today, PDP is one party, a party that has divisions does not win elections. No matter the strength of any party, if it does not have unity, it will not win election.