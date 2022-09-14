By Chinelo Obogo, Lagos

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has insisted that the National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Iyorchia Ayu, must resign for the people of the South to have a sense of belonging.

He said this during the South West PDP stakeholders meeting with the presidential candidate of the party, Atiku Abubakar, which took place in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

Makinde however said Atiku is the incoming President of Nigeria, saying: “The truth is that we do not have any issue either with our party or our candidate. If there are challenges they must be tabled.

We are supposed to give hope to our people, we want them to listen to us.

“Our party wants to rescue Nigeria and our candidate is a unifier. He wants to restructure Nigeria. Eight years of the All Progressives Congress have left us sharply divided. The issue is we must practice what we preach. If we want to unify Nigeria, we must unify the PDP first.

“If we want to restructure Nigeria, we must have the willingness to bring inclusivity to the PDP. Do we have the capacity? The answer is a resounding yes.

“The message from the South West PDP is the South West is asking that the National Working Committee of the PDP should be restructured.

“We are asking the National Chairman to step down so that the South will be fully included. That is the message,” he said.

