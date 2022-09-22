From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

There seem to be crack in Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike’s camp following the decision of Abia State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), to support the presidential candidate of the party, Atiku Abubakar.

Leader of the PDP in Abia, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, is a known ally of Wike and has withered with him in the thin and thick of the PDP crisis.

In a release signed by the Abia PDP Vice Chairman/Acting State Publicity Secretary, Hon. Abraham Amah, the chapter stated that it was not shaken by the withdrawal of some members of the Atiku Abubakar Campaign Council.

The release said Abia PDP remained solidly behind their presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar and in support of his determination to lead Nigeria in 2023 and restore it to the path of enduring growth and development.

“The Abia PDP however, believes that a certain level of adjustment in the leadership of their great Party to accommodate the interests of Southern Nigeria and create a high sense of belonging within the Party is more than imperative at this moment”.

However, in an interview, Amah said the decision of the Abia chapter of the party does not mean it’s leader, Ikpeazu has abandoned his friend, Wike nor jettisoned his ideals.

Amah said rather, Ikpeazu was now in a more vantage position to play mediatory role that will bring the crisis bedeviling the party to an end.

He said for the fact that no person on the PDP Presidential Campaign Council list from Abia resigned or withdrew, goes a long way to show the state chapter was in support of her presidential candidate.

Amah said it was the believe of the Abia chapter of the party that its national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu would resign for not only peace to reign, but also for justice, equity and fairness since the party’s presidential candidate is from the North.