Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) caucus in the House of Representatives has deepened, following the resolution to probe the member representing Obi/Akpor federal constituency of Rivers State, Kingsley Chinda and three others.

Daily Sun reliably gathered that PDP lawmakers in the House were torn between the minority leader, Ndudi Elumelu and Chinda.

Elumelu and Chinda have been at dagger-drawn over the leadership of the PDP caucus with both men laying claim to the position.

In the aftermath of the emergence of Elumelu against the wish of the PDP national leadership, which had endorsed Chinda, the opposition party named the latter as the leader of its caucus in the Green chamber.

Two weeks ago, the House resolved to drag Chinda, Chukwuka Onyema, Yakubu Barde and Muriana Ajibola to Ethics and Privilege Committee for issuing statements as leaders of the PDP caucus in the House.

Daily Sun reliably gathered that barring any last minute change, Chinda and the three others were expected to appear before the Ethics and Privileges Committee today.

A member of the opposition party confirmed that decision of the House to investigate Chinda and three others has worsened the schism among PDP lawmakers.

The lawmaker noted that though he supported the emergence of Elumelu as minority leader, he did not see anything wrong with Chinda being leader of the caucus.

Chinda, who insisted that he had not breached any law by describing himself as PDP caucus leader, told Daily Sun that he would continue to function in that capacity, until the opposition party decided otherwise.

“No right of any member has been infringed by our operations as the PDP caucus leaders, which consent, we got from the PDP.

“But for me, if the PDP says, step down as the PDP caucus leader, I will do so very willingly. So, I still remain and address myself as the PDP caucus leader,” Chinda stated.

Regardless, Elumelu, while responding to question on the PDP caucus leadership, at a press briefing, yesterday, maintained that by convention, he remains the PDP caucus leader.

“I don’t want to go further to talk about it because currently it is in the Ethics and Privileges committees. Whatever I say now will affect or favour. Let us leave it like that. Ethics and privilege will do their work. By the time they bring it back, you will be given first hand informati