Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

A viral video, which flooded the social media space on Monday, of an oath taking session administered on some supporters of former governor Ayodele Fayose, has continued to deepen the lingering crisis in the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) in Ekiti State.

Some members of the party in Ijero Local Government Area of the state were seen in the video cursing themselves during the oath taking session that sudden death be visited on them should they betray Fayose.

The media aide to former governor, Lere Olayinka, and his counterpart to Biodun Olujimi, Sanya Atofarati, traded words, yesterday on the appropriateness or the otherwise of the oath-taking on “SABENKO,” a Yoruba current affairs programme in Ekiti.

Atofarati, who frowned at the entirety of the oath-taking exercise, said Fayose’s action of coercing party members into a secret oath to sustain their loyalty was not only shameful, but also dented the image of the party.

Reacting to issues on the programme through a telephone chat, Olayinka denied that party members were coerced and insisted they only affirmed their loyalty to Fayose voluntarily.