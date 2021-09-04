From Ben Dunno, Warri

Former Minister of Information and member of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Board of Trustees (BOT), Prof. Sam Oyovbaire, has urged estranged members destabilising the peace and focus of the party to bury whatever personal differences between them and place national interest above selfish agenda.

Making the appeal in a chat with Saturday Sun yesterday at his country home in Opuraja, Okpe Local Government Area of Delta State, Oyovbaire, who attributed the lingering crisis in the party to negative consequences of ‘godfatherism’ in politics, said it’s time for the actors to bury their hatchets in the interest of both party and nation.

He noted that there can never be a better time for the party members to close ranks and provide a formidable alternative to the electorate, adding that the obvious failure of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) led by President Muhammed Buhari has placed the party at an advantage position to return to power.

