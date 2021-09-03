Ben Dunno, Warri

Former Minister of Information and member of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Board of Trustees (BOT), Prof. Sam Oyovbaire, has urged estranged members destabilising the peace and focus of the party to bury whatever personal differences between them and place national interest above selfish agenda.

Making the appeal in a chat with Daily Sun yesterday at his country home in Opuraja, Okpe Council area of Delta state, Oyovbaire, who attributed the lingering crisis in the party to negative consequences of ‘godfatherism’ in politics, said its time for the actors to bury their hachets in the interest of both party and nation.

He noted that there can never be a better time than this for the party members to close ranks and provide a formidable alternative to the electorates, adding that the obvious failure of ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) led by President Muhammed Buhari has placed the party at an advantage position to return back to power.

According to him; For my colleagues and friends who have good reasons to quarrel, who feels that I have been injured and for those with good reasons to say I did not cause your injury, it is you that is creating the injury, on both sides, i want to appeal to them to calm down because it is better for this country, it is better for you and for this our party, Peoples Democratic Party that was founded in August 1998 and remained till today.

No other party formed at that time is still alive. They have merged here and there, some have left the field and all that. PDP is a brand. All it needs is a change of leadership. Those with much ideas to hold the party together.

Once PDP is fully united and have a focus, you can’t take power from them. At any point in time, those in charge of the party if you mishandled it, power will leave your hand and there is no doubt about that.

But for now, the so called party in government, the All Progressives Congress (APC) is a total failure and we cannot allow this country to collapse while we watch helplessly.

Are we saying that we have to continue living in anarchy? God forbid! Or ask the military or a branch of the military to take over this country today in 2021? I don’t believe so.

That’s the more reason majority of Nigerians who are desirous of a change in government are craving and looking up to PDP to provide that formidable alternative for them to kick out APC in 2023.

And so, I’m appealing once again to my fellow PDP leaders that are deeply inside this process of quarelling, because it is a quarrel within the party, to allow the leadership that is on ground handling it.

Let us respect the decision to have our national convention, close our ranks and let our authentic leaders emerged so that we can better get organized for the 2003 elections.

