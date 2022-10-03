From John Adams Minna

As the leadership crisis rocking the main opposition People Democratic Party (PDP) continued unabated, Youths in Niger state has sent a strong warded letter to a member of the Board of Trustee (BoT) of the party from the state, Professor Jerry Gana, warning him to distance himself from the River State Governor, Nyeson Wike and his group or face their wrath.

The youths specifically threatened to scuttle Professor Gana’s Son 2023 House of Representatives ambition if he (Gana) continue his romance with Wike led groups, saying that “we have observed with dismay, Wike and his group continued rebellion against the party and its Presidential Candidate despite several appeals and peace efforts from well meaning party stakeholders”.

In a five paragraph letter by the youths under the auspices of “Concern Citizen of Niger state” In collaboration with Arewa Youths Council, Niger state chapter, and signed by the Coordinator, Hon Alfa Nma, said that the youths will be forced to scuttle the 2023 political ambition of his son, Joshua Gana who is vying for Lavun/Mokwa/Edati Federal Constituency if Professor Gana refused to back out of Wike group and play the role of an elder of the party in the ongoing crisis.

The letter that was addressed to Professor Gana’s Son, a copy which was made available to newsmen in Minna, reads; “We the members of concern citizen of our lovely state, wish to notify and inform you about the activities of your father professor Jerry Gana over the barbarian and unpalatable move towards our great party the People .Democratic Party (PDP) and its Presidential Candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar capable of effect our chances in the 2023 general elections.

“The activities of professor has become worrisome to many of our supporters within the state, we employ you to call your father to ordered before it’s too late, failure to do that within 24 hours, we all we have no other option than to mobilize all our support groups in Niger State to work against your movement.

“it as become necessary to drawn your attention to unacceptable movement of your Dad, Niger State can not afford to rip what it did not sow”.

The .Youths pointed out that their warning should not taken for granted as they have the capacity to the Son loose the election if he failed to re-trace his step and support the party Presidential Candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar for 2023.

All attempts to get the reactions of the candidate, Joshua Gana over the threat letter, failed as he promised to get back to our correspondent after several calls and text message but never did.