From Agaju Madugba, Katsina

The Senior Special Assistant on Media and Communication to the PDP National Chairman, Yusuf Dingyadi, says nobody is capable of removing Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, even as he described the lingering crises within the party as transitory.

“There was a national convention of the party where Ayu was elected as National Chairman and he is currently in his first year in office,” Dingyadi told reporters in Katsina at the weekend.

According to him, “nobody can remove him except through the process of another national convention.

“What Ayu is after is winning elections for the party and not about the position of chairman.

“What we have in the PDP is an in-house crisis which will be settled amicably.

“The party has internal mechanisms for resolving its problems and we have already resolved virtually all the problems confronting our party because there is a vote of confidence by all organs of the party.

“He is expected to continue with the good work he has started for the party to effectively reach our target to enable us have a smooth victory in 2023 when we will take over power from the APC.

“The PDP is one family and by the Grace of God we are going into the elections in 2023 as a united party.

“Nobody will change our destiny to win the presidential election and governorship elections and all other elective positions in 2023.”

He said that the “pepper” statement credited to the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, “was not targeted at the PDP. “He was probably talking about the APC.

“Wike is one of the most respected members of the PDP and you should know that the APC is working tirelessly to create confusion within the PDP.

“We have had similar problems in the past and they were resolved. The PDP has been around since 1999 and it has never changed its name or colour.

“All party members should always accept decisions of its elders and the National Working Committee and the leaders. “Nobody in the party is higher than the national chairman and we must show him our respect.”

Dingyadi noted that Nigerians have no choice than to send the APC parking in 2023, arguing that the ruling party “has destroyed Nigeria.”

“You can’t travel anywhere in Nigeria in the night and early morning and you know the reason.

“The APC government under President Muhammadu Buhari had rubbished education in the country as our university students have been at home for several months and he has failed to take firm decision and commitment to the ASUU.

“The North-West region is already devastated by insecurity and you can’t travel any 50 kilometres with peace of mind. “Since I left Kaduna in the morning for Katsina, I have received over 50 telephone calls demanding whether I arrived Katsina safely.”