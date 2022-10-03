From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The former chairman, Board of Trustees (BoT), People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Walid Jibrin, has said that the ongoing intra-party crisis in the party should be seen as a normal family matter, which will soon be resolved and over for good.

Jibrin, who was a Second Republic lawmaker, advised members of the party not to see themselves as above the provisions of the Constitution of the party, adding that every member must respect and obey the Constitution.

In a statement on Monday, SenatorJibrin who is the Sarki Fulani Nasarawa State, as well as the Chairman, State PDP Campaign Council called on members of the party to put aside their political differences to work for the victory of the party in the forthcoming general elections.

“And I want to assure Nigerians that what is happening in PDP is never a problem, but a normal family matter that would be solved very soon. Never, ever mention that PDP has any problem. We shall soon take over from the ruling party. Nigeria shall move forward.

“All members of our party, no matter what positions being held, must accept that the PDP constitution is supreme and above all members. And once any NWC member brings any loophole, he is trying to kill the party.

“All organs of the party must therefore create oneness and greatest positions of the party. All our elders, leaders, Youths and all women of the party must talk with one voice and must never create any division from now on, and within the NWC. The NWC, which must always show a good example in all party activities; once an issue has been discussed and agreed upon, all members must abide collectively. They should never allow any person or group to use them, no matter the position of the person.

“All members of the party, no matter what, must accept what positions are being held and taken by the NWC, and the NWC should not come out and what they agreed; particularly by few members of the NWC. This is not encouraging at all in our party.

“It is important that PDP remains calm and strong; talk with one voice, and remain focused to follow the path and objectives of the party. And to make sure all the elections are won in 2023, especially winning of the Presidential Election, and encouraging, voting for Atiku Abubakar (The Waziri Adamawa) to become the President of Nigeria.

“We should never be sectional at all. If I left my position to allow others, based on my concern for Nigeria, and our party to be stronger, so I have no regret relinquishing my position. I am happy to announce that Nasarawa State has appointed me to be the Chairman of the Presidential Campaign – I will lead all elders, women, and youths.

“I have started my duty in that respect and I call on all members of the Presidential Council, not to remain in Abuja, we should all go back to our units, wards, local government areas, and states, to ensure that we win our states, hands down. Remaining in Abuja may not augur well for us. May I also advise every one of us, EXCO, elders, Youths and others in Nasarawa State, to brace up? And may I assure Nigerians that the PDP campaign will be issue-based and all units must key into it.

“I want to commend Chief Emmanuel Udom, Governor of Akwa Ibom for accepting to be the Chairman of the Presidential Campaign Council; and also Alhaji Aminu Tambwual, the Governor of Sokoto State, and PDP Governors’ Forum Chairman; who is the DG. And also the Governor of Oyo State.

“I also commend the Bauchi State Governor who is also a staunch member and Director of the Presidential Campaign. I also congratulate Chief Imoke. I congratulate all members of the campaign team, including myself who have resigned, but I took it upon myself to promote the unity of our party. I resigned because I want the party to be united. I created unity for the party. And to involve other Zone in the administration of the party, and to allow them to hold positions at the National level of our party,” the statement said.

Senator Jibrin added that his advice to members was based on previous positions he held in the party in order to move the party to greater heights.

“As an immediate past Chairman of PDP Board of Trustees (BoT), also a founding member of PDP since inception in 1998, coupled with holding major positions from Unit, Ward, Local Government, State, Zone, and Members of the National Working Committee (NWC) it has become imperative to give this advice.

“I had also held many positions such as National Ex-officio Member, Deputy Financial Secretary of the party, National Financial Secretary of the party, BoT Member, BoT Secretary, BoT Chairman and of course, Member of the PDP National Caucus, Member of the National Executive Committee (NEC), Member of the National Convention, Distinguished Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, life Member of the PDP Board of Trustees (BoT); and based on the above facts, I still remain a member of the party. And my resignation as BoT Chairman will make the party stronger.”