From Rose Ejembi and Scholastica Joseph, Makurdi

As members of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, continue to dialogue to resolve the crisis threatening the peace of the party, Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has advised the National Chairman, Senator Iyorchia Ayu to resign his position or drop his ego and plead for understanding.

Governor Ortom stated this on Friday, during an emergency Executive Council meeting held at Government House, Makurdi.

The Governor recalled that the National Chairman of the Party had promised to resign if a presidential candidate emerges from the North.

He said for him, (Ayu), to restore his integrity, “he either should follow the path of honor and resign or plead for understanding”.

Ortom and Senator Ayu hail from the same senatorial district known as Benue North West senatorial district also known as Zone B.

It was also said that governor Ortom played very vital role in the emergence of Senator Ayu as National Chairman after he introduced him to his Rivers State counterpart, Nyesom Wike as “a trusted ally.”

The Governor who noted that the party will not be allowed to fall apart was optimistic that despite the internal wranglings, the PDP remains a party to beat in the forthcoming general elections.

He said the party is only waiting to take over the mantle of leadership come 2023 following the abysmal performance of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.