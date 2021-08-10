From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Embattled National chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party( PDP), Uche Secondus, got a respite, on Tuesday, as stakeholders in the opposition party okayed his stay in office pending the conduct of a national convention.

However, the party national convention, where new party officials will be elected will now hold latest by the end of October, 2021 against December, when the tenure of the current members of the National Working Committee ( NWC) is supposed to elapse.

The chairman of the PDP Governors Forum and governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal, stated this while briefing journalists, in Abuja, on the outcome of the meeting between the governors, the Board of Trustees (BoT), and other critical stakeholders in the opposition party.

Details later…

