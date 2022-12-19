From Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

The Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has given strong indications that Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP), would soon resolve the lingering crisis bedevilling it at the national level.

Ortom stated this while addressing the Benue PDP stakeholders meeting on Monday at Government House Makurdi.

He said though there were still issues confronting the party, the leaders are discussing and by the Grace of God, the party will overcome the problems.

The Governor noted that the party was united at the state level, and is committed to ensuring that they win the elections come 2023.

He explained that the stakeholders meeting was to ensure that the party strategized, preparatory to the 2023 elections.

He expressed happiness that the PDP governorship candidate and Speaker of the State Assembly, Mr. Titus Uba who has been ill for some time was recuperating in a hospital outside the country assuring that he would surely be home in the first week of January for the campaigns.

“The Speaker who is our governorship candidate is well and in high spirits. He had wanted to come back home before Christmas but I advised him to stay behind and rest well before returning to the country because we are holding forth for him.

“And by the first week of January 2023, we will all move to the Makurdi toll gate to welcome him back home to Benue state.”

The governorship candidate who later addressed the stakeholders on phone thanked Governor Ortom and the Benue people for all the support and also for standing with him in prayers assuring that if elected governor in 2023 he would not disappoint the people.