Five aggrieved governors of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, and some aggrieved party leaders, on Sunday, announced the formation of the Integrity Group saying it will soon take a position on the crisis rocking the party.

The governors formerlly known as G5 governors and some party leaders are currently having a strategic meeting in Lagos.

Addressing newsmen before going into a closed door meeting, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State said the Integrity Group is the face behind the struggle within the PDP.

Makinde said: “We are here this morning to hold a meeting of the Integrity Group within our party, the PDP. You’ve been of the G5 that is the five PDP governor’s. The G5 is all about the Integrity Group. You can see us, five serving governors, as the face of this struggle but the leaders and elders if the party that you see here are the people behind those faces.