From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has assured that actions were ongoing to address issues bothering members of the party ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Speaking against the backdrop of reports of crisis in the major opposition party over the choice of Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, as running mate, he assured that the party would remain united.

Some leaders of the party including Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State and former governor of Ekiti State, Ayo Fayose, had openly showed their disaffection.

Governor Ortom, who lamented that injustice was done to the Rivers Governor, said he can only support the presidential flag bearer if directed by God.

Wike had placed second during the PDP’s presidential primary in May. Following Atiku’s victory, a committee was set up by the party to choose his running mate. It was reported that among the three nominees presented, Wike scored the highest votes, but Atiku chose Governor Okowa, a decision that infuriated some of the governors who backed Wike.

But while announcing Okowa as running mate, Atiku said: “In arriving at the decision, I held wide consultations with various stakeholders in our party, including our governors, National Working Committee, Board of Trustees, and other leaders to seek their inputs and their wisdom. In these consultations, I made it clear that my running mate would have the potential to succeed me at a moment’s notice, that is, a President-in-waiting. In other words, the person must have the qualities to be president.”

However, writing on his verified handle, yesterday, the former vice president said he was not taking any member of the party for granted, as the unity of the party remains his priority.

“The Peoples Democratic Party will remain united. Focus on our actions. We are taking action to address the feelings of all party members. The unity in our community is my priority. Our resolve to unify Nigeria starts in our party and moves to the community, then on to society.

“Every Governor, Legislator, and other elected officials produced by our party, and party members and loyalists, are much loved and respected by me. When they speak, I listen. I do not only listen. Appropriate actions have been taken, are being taken, and will continue to be advanced. -AA.”

Meanwhile, former governor of Kaduna State, Senator Mohammed Ahmed Makarfi, has said it was too late for PDP members to desert Atiku, adding that what is required was to support the presidential candidate to emerge victorious in 2023.

He also criticised recent comments of former president, Olusegun Obasanjo, that he made ‘genuine mistake’ to have picked Atiku as his running mate in 1999.

Makarfi expressed optimism that the party would win the 2023 general elections and urged leaders and other stakeholders to close rank and resolved all political problems.

Makarfi who spoke with journalists in Kaduna debunked rumours that he had defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC), saying only retirement from politics would make him leave the PDP.

He said all hands should be on deck to resolve all misunderstandings associated with the outcome of the presidential primary and the choice of Governor Okowa as running.

While he appealed to to all aspirants that contested the primary to close rank and work for the party’s success in 2023, he called on Atiku to engage in a meeting with Governor Wike with a view to resolving any problem that may have risen from the choice of his running mate.

“I won’t blame Wike For feeling bad because he has been one of the pillars of the party. Let the presidential candidate sit down with him to discuss issues because he is the only one that knows why he picked his running mate. The matter is resolvable”.

Senator Makarfi said PDP would bring back true democracy to Nigeria in 2023.

“We have learnt our lessons and we will do more than we did when we were in power. As long elections will hold, PDP will win, but we need to work hard.