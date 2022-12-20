From Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, yesterday, gave strong assurances that the lingering crisis bedevilling the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at its national level will soon be over.

He stated this while addressing Benue State PDP stakeholders at a meeting at Government House, Makurdi.

He said though there were still issues confronting the party, its leaders were holding discussions and that by the Grace of God, the party would overcome all lingering challenges. The governor said the party was united at the state level, and was committed to ensuring it won the 2023 election.

He explained that the stakeholders meeting was to ensure that the party strategises preparatory to the elections.

He expressed happiness that the PDP governorship candidate and Speaker of the State Assembly, Mr. Titus Uba, who has been ill for some time, was recuperating in a hospital outside the country. He assured that the candidate would surely be home in the first week of January for campaigns.

“The speaker who is our governorship candidate is well and in high spirit. He had wanted to come back home before Christmas but I advised him to stay behind and rest well before returning to the country because we are holding forth for him. And by the first week of January 2023 we will all move to the Makurdi toll gate to welcome him back home to Benue State.”

The governorship candidate who later addressed the stakeholders on phone, thanked Governor Ortom and Benue people for all the support and also standing with him in prayers assuring that if elected governor in 2023 he would not disappoint the people.