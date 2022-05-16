From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Spokesman of the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) Ikenga Ugochinyere has charged delegates to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) congresses in Imo State to nominate candidates for the 2023 polls to resist any attempts to manipulate the exercise.

Ugochinyere, who is aspiring to represent Ideato North/ Ideato South Federal Constituency of Imo on the platform of the PDP, said there would be no room for undemocratic persons at the primary.

The aspirant, who was addressing his supporters at the Same Mbakwe Stadium, noted “the PDP does not belong to a single individual, so do not allow anybody to intimidate you in a party you have laboured for.

“There will be no more name-dropping and those still hanging around Abuja stealing and falsifying results, will no longer have their way.”

He expressed optimism that he would win the main election, for the opposition party, if nominated as the PDP candidate for Ideato North/ Ideato South Federal Constituency.

Ugochinyere later disturbed various laptops, printers, handsets as well as cash to the party stalwarts, noting it was part of his contribution towards rebuilding the PDP in Ideato.