From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Spokesman of the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) Ikenga Ugochinyere has lampooned embattled Ogun governorship candidate People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Ladi Adebutu, over his comments on the crisis rocking the opposition party.

Ugochinyere, in a statement, on Sunday, charged Adebutu to concentrate his efforts on securing his ticket for the 2023 governorship election, and stop dabbling into the PDP crisis.

Recall that the PDP has been enmeshed in crisis with Governors Nyesom Wike, Samuel Ortom, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Okezie Ikpeazu and Seyi Makinde of Rivers, Benue, Enugu, Abia and Oyo states respectively, as well as other aggrieved party leaders calling for the replacement of the party chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, with a southerner, before the 2023 polls.

Adebutu, at the weekend, had said PDP members, who are demanding the ouster of Iyorchia Ayu, as the party’s national chairman, should either drop their demand or exit the opposition party.

Nevertheless, Ugochinyere, who is also the PDP House of Representatives candidate for Ideato North/Ideato South Federal Constituency of Imo State, described Adebutu’s ‘outburst against party chiefs calling for Ayu’s exit as misplaced.”

According to him, only those, who do not wish the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, well, will insist that Ayu should continue in office as chairman, ahead of the 2023 polls.

“I urge Adebutu to face his governorship campaigns and avoid sinking politically with Ayu. No party man who wishes that Alhaji Atiku Abubakar wins the next presidential election will encourage Ayu to hang on to power.

“I make bold to say that Adebutu does not have the capacity to meddle in Ayu-must-go battle because politics is not betting business,” Ugochinyere stated.