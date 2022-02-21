From Tony John, Port Harcourt

The Rivers State People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has dismissed allegations by two members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state that its chairman, Desmond Akawor, and the faction loyal to Senator Magnus Abe, were in romance to cause disintegration of APC.

Two acclaimed loyalists of Abe, identified as Tonte Amachree, from Asari Toru Local Government Area APC Ward 7 and Kelvin Okechukwu, from Opobo/Nkoro APC Ward 4, had at the weekend, issued a statement accusing Akawor and Abe’s faction of holding a meeting to sustain the party’s (APC) internal crisis.

State Publicity Secretary of PDP, Tambari Sydny Gbara, in a statement issued yesterday, described the authors of the press statement as ” charlatans and misguided” unknown individuals.

Gbara said: “The two misguided hungry-looking charlatans in the video that is viral on the media, tried putting up a concocted story of how they and other members of their party (APC) were invited to a meeting in Barr. Nwogu Boms residence in Port Harcourt, where they were asked to sign an affidavit to join the suit instituted by Senator Magnus Abe’s faction asking for the nullification of the state, local government and ward congresses held in the state a few months ago, accusing the faction of the APC loyal to the Honourable Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi, of hijacking the congress materials and not allowing them (Abe’s faction) to participate in the exercise.

“The miscreants also claimed to have met the state chairman of PDP Amb Desmond Akawor, in the meeting, who addressed them on how to go about the case, so that APC will not be on the ballot paper in the forthcoming General elections in 2023.

“While it is not the business of the PDP to meddle into the private business of the APC, the mere mention of the name of the chairman of our great party, the PDP, made it imperative for us to respond.”

The PDP spokesman said it was unfortunate that the opposition has been fighting to drag the ruling party into its irreconcilable internal crisis which has lasted for about four years.

Gbara stated: “It is unfortunate that since the inception of the APC’s irreconcilable crises about four years ago, it has always been pointing accusing fingers at the PDP. However, when we had our own share of internal crises, we always resolved it amicably, without looking for who to blame.

There is a saying that a drowning man would always look for who to grab so that they could drown together. This is exactly what is happening in the APC whose members now go from pillar to post desperately looking for who to blame for its self inflicted wounds.

“We believe that this false story of a meeting between the Senator Magnus Abe’s group and the PDP Chairman in Rivers State, Ambassador Desmond Akawor was willfully and maliciously planned to embarrass the person of the PDP Chairman.

“The PDP has the irresistible belief that the press conference was staged ostensibly to smear his (Akawor) hard-earned character.

“The PDP sees the unending crises rocking the APC as unfortunate and an embarrassment to the state because Rivers people are known to be warm and hospitable. But, those in the APC are portraying us otherwise.

“We want to for the umpteenth time, sound it loud and clear for those who care to listen, that the PDP has no hand in the imbroglio between the two factions of the APC in the state. They should understand that the days when such cheap blackmail festered in the public domain are gone.

“We also encourage the state party chairman to continue with his good works in the party and not to be deterred by the activities of naysayers whose aim is to distract him from moving the party forward through their smear campaign of calumny.”