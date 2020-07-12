Ahmed Abubakar, Dutse

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has declared the purported composition and inauguration of caretaker committees in the 27 local governments in Jigawa state as illegal, null and void.

The state PDP caretaker chairman Alhaji Umar Mungadi in a press briefing yesterday at the secretariat in Dutse declared that the earlier inaugurated 135 members of the local government caretaker members is thereby dissolved.

Mr. Mungadi said the decision followed an earlier petition by a faction of the PDP from the state under Aminu Ibrahim Ringim which the made the National Working Committee (NWC) of the PDP to rescind the appointments.

He said the NWC had called on all our leaders, members and supporters in Jigawa state and the nation at large to disregard the purported caretaker committees as they do not have the mandate and approval of our party at any level.

In earlier statement signed by the PDP national publicity secretary Kola Ologbondiyan declared that the NWC hereby directs the North West Zonal Working Committee of our great party, to immediately take charge and supervise the activities of the Jigawa state Caretaker Committee.

The NWC assures all members of our party in Jigawa and urged them to remain calm and continue to work with the North West Zonal Working Committee as it coordinates the activities of the Jigawa State Caretaker Committee.

