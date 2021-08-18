From John Adams, Minna

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Niger State has raised concern about the worrisome state of security in the state, warning that the system has collapsed.

The state chairman of the party, Alhaji Tanko Beji, spoke to reporters in Minna on the deteriorating security situation in the state, calling attention to indiscriminate abductions.

The chairman’s remarks come on the heels of the abduction of the Commissioner for Information, Mallam Mohammed Idris Sani, from his home and the abduction of the zonal APC in Mariga local government, all within a week.

‘The security situation has degenerated to a level that nobody can tell what will happen in the next minute, as a citizen of the state and as a party, we need to express concern over the security situation in parts of the state,’ Beji stated.

‘People are being abducted from their homes like chickens, farmers have abandoned their farms for fear of being kidnapped or even killed, people travel with serious fasting and prayers and can no longer sleep with their two eyes closed.’

The party chairman called on the state government to redouble its efforts to bring the situation under control, noting that ‘the primary responsibility of any government is the protection of lives and property of its citizens.’

Beji nevertheless commended the state government for the prompt rescue of the commissioner and the zonal APC chairman, urging the government to equally use the same measures to rescue the 156 Tegina Islamic School children who have been held captive for over 75 days.

‘The magic, the methodology and the efforts put in place to rescue the commissioner within three days should also be deployed to rescue the Tegina school children because they are also indigenes of Niger state.

‘The truth is that the entire system seems to have broken down, the security is bad, the economy is weak and the educational sector is in shambles, so the government must wake up its responsibly to revive these sectors so that when they are handing over to PDP in 2023, they will hand over what we handed over to them.’