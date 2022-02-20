From Judex Okoro, Calabar
The Cross River State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday defied police order barring it from holding the flag off rally in Calabar.
At the wee hours of the day, a crack team of security personnel comprising the army, civil defence and police stormed Calabar Sports Club, the venue of the PDP campaign flag off, in 25 Hilux vans and one armoured personnel carrier (APC) and barricaded the entrance.
The Police Commissioner, Aminu Alhassan, confirmed that he ordered the barricade to forestall breakdown of law and order since the two parties were holding political activities simultaneously.
At the venue, thousands of party supporters and stalwarts who trooped to the venue raised the alarm over the move to stop them from exercising their democratic right to hold a rally.
Not prepared to abandon the rally, the supporters pushed their way through the exit gates into the venue dancing and chanting PDP-power- to-the-people.
As at 3:00pm, the venue was already filled up with lots of dignatories, including the three senators, Reps members, House of Assembly members, former governor Liyel Imoke and the National Women Leader in attendance.
But sources close to the party leadership confided in our correspondent that the NASS members had pulled the strings by contacting the police highest authorities in Abuja who ordered the Cross River State Police Command Commissioner to withdraw his men and allow the party hold its event.
Inaugurating the Cross River PDP campaign team at Calabar Sports Club in Calabar Municipality, ahead of the February 26 by-election for Akpabuyo state constituency and Ogoja/Yala Federal constituency, Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike berated the APC government in the state for attempting to stop the rally.
Wike, who stormed Calabar about 5:00pm as a special guest to the state chapter of the party, enjoined the electorate to guard and protect their votes on day of election.
He said his visit to the state was to show solidarity and support to party members, who he noted had been intimidated and persecuted by APC government.
He said the party leadership is totally committed to delivering in the by-election just as they did in the just concluded FCT election.
Leave a Reply