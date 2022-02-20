But sources close to the party leadership confided in our correspondent that the NASS members had pulled the strings by contacting the police highest authorities in Abuja who ordered the Cross River State Police Command Commissioner to withdraw his men and allow the party hold its event.

Inaugurating the Cross River PDP campaign team at Calabar Sports Club in Calabar Municipality, ahead of the February 26 by-election for Akpabuyo state constituency and Ogoja/Yala Federal constituency, Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike berated the APC government in the state for attempting to stop the rally. Wike, who stormed Calabar about 5:00pm as a special guest to the state chapter of the party, enjoined the electorate to guard and protect their votes on day of election. He said his visit to the state was to show solidarity and support to party members, who he noted had been intimidated and persecuted by APC government.