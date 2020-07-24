Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has President Muhammadu Buhari to resign from office over rising insecurity across the country.

The PDP National Chairman, Uche Secondus, made the call at a press briefing at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja, on Friday.

According to him, “nothing establishes the fact that there is no governance in the country more than the worsening state of insecurity. Having exhausted their propaganda of winning the war on terrorism only in their press releases, as reality endowed on all, both the military and political leaders are now helpless and confused.

“What the Nigerian Senate did on Tuesday when it asked the service chiefs to resign was to show to the World that there is no executive arm of government in place.

“Having few months back advised the executive to sack the service chiefs for having out lived their relevance and re-engineer the military for the emerging challenges, and having watched the security situation in the country grow from worse to worse, the legislators have limited option but to do what they did at least to show the people they represent that they are sensitive to their plights.

“Not even during the three year brutal civil war did we witness as much as over 300 soldiers absconding their duties and pouring abuses on their commander. Only poor leadership from the military and the polity can drag down morale of soldiers to such pitable level. The Presidency rising immediately to challenge the Senate shows also the level of confusion in the system.”