Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has challenged the Presidency to explain the source of funding for the office of the First Lady.

The party, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari on assumption of office in 2015 had promised not to run the office of the First Lady.

It said there was need for President Buhari to lead by example by ending alleged profligacy in the Presidency to give validity to his directives to ministers and other government functionaries.

Besides, the party noted that the failure of the Presidency to make details of its budget public placed a huge burden on it, especially in the face of allegations of budgetary corruption and financial sleaze.

It said unless the Presidency makes its budget public, any directive on cutting cost of governance was cosmetic.

“The PDP holds that Mr. President remains responsible and answerable for his presidential assurances and Nigerians expect an explanation on the violation of such sensitive undertaking.

“While the PDP is still monitoring the implementation of directive to government functionaries on cost cut, the party tasks President Buhari to take the first step by immediately fulfilling his promise to reduce the Presidential fleet as well as cut his over-bloated entourages and curtail the opulent lifestyle in the Presidency, which is daily flaunted before suffering and impoverished Nigerians.