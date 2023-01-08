From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Ahead of February 25 presidential election, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) executives from Garu ward of Lere local government area of Kaduna state have described as false, the purported suspension of the former Deputy Speaker of Kaduna State House of Assembly, Professor Mato Dogara from the ward.

However, the Ward Executives said they were passing a vote of confidence on the former Deputy Speaker, adding that, the purported suspension through a letter going viral on social media, was an attempt by mischief maker to throw the PDP into crisis ahead of the general elections.

According to a letter addressed to the State Chairman of the Party, Hon. Hassan Hyet, a copy of which was made available to journalists, the Ward Executives said, their position of endorsing Dogara, as communicated to the State Working Committee via a letter dated 28th November, 2022, remains unchanged.

The Ward Executives’ letter was signed by the ward Chairman Maigamo Umaru, Deputy Chairman Bomso Jonathan, Assistant Secretary Abubakar Abdullahi, Treasurer Nature Ezekiel, Financial Secretary Teacher Ganye and Organizing Secretary Uchara Sunday.

Other ward executive signatories of the letter are Publicity Secretary Nuhu Gambo, Women Leader Aruna Adamu, Youth leader Maka John, Legal Adviser Adamu Abdullahi, Auditor Ibrahim Tanko, Ex-Officio 1 Yahaya Okadibo, Ex-Officio 2 Garba Mohammed, Ex-Officio 3 Ya’u Halima, Ex-Officio 4 Hannatu Philips and Ex-Officio 5 Lami Sadau.

The letter reads in parts, ” We write to draw your attention to a letter making the rounds on social media and claiming that the state working committee of our great party, the PDP has endorsed a purported “suspension of former Lere Local Government Chairman, former Commissioner and former deputy Speaker of the Kaduna State House of Assembly, Professor Mato D Dogara from the PDP by his Garu ward.

“We have no doubt that the said letter is the handiwork of mischief makers intent

on creating acrimony in the PDP and further worsening the internal crisis in Lere Local Government with a view to rob the PDP of victory in the forthcoming 2023 elections!

“Mr. Chairman will certainly recali that our last correspondence with the state

Working committee was via a letter dated 28th November, 2022 in which we

UNEQUIVOCALLY passed a vote of confidence on Prof. Dogara whose selfless leadership we highlighted in the said letter (a copy of the letter attached).

“This position has not changed because we are still absolutely satisfied with Prof

Dogara’s commitment to fairness, his selflessness and sustained contribution to the growth of the PDP in Lere, Kaduna and the nation.

“We are therefore shocked by the fake letter of suspension and thus decided to

quickly draw attention of the SWC to unravel the mischief makers behind the

letter in circulation.

“Let us reiterate here that the executive members of the PDP in Garu ward have

no hand in any purported attempts to tarnish the good names of one of our leader, Prof Dogara” the letter stated.