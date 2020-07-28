The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday, denounced the use of thugs for settlement of political scores.

Edo State Publicity Secretary of the party, Chris Nehikhare, stated this yesterday while addressing journalists in Benin City.

“PDP as a political party that is very interested in peace in Edo State; we reject, discourage and condemn the mobilization of thugs to settle political scores or use them in campaign.

“We are aware, fews days ago, our opponent, from what we saw in the social media, went to visit some known thugs and members of his party that called themselves ‘lion and tigers’ of Edo State. These people were encouraged, instigated and mobilized to attack Edo people.

“In the video that trended on social media, you will also notice that he even told them we know you are dangerous and that it transcends all units, wards and local government. They were encouraged to beat up and threaten Edo electorate. The essence of the visit is to intimidate, threaten and make Edo people scared to come out to vote on election day.

“We are here to tell Edo people that with all the threats, Edo State government and the security agencies will nip all the negative plans they have in the bud and their plans will not succeed. We have continued to reject APC in Edo State”, Nehikhare said.

On the former National Chairman of the APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole apologising, kneeling down before Benin Enigies (Dukes) begging for forgiveness, he said the PDP finds it ridiculous that a man who stood at the podium four years ago to condemn his candidate and even called him all sorts of names, and even offered to drop his immunity, has today changed what he said.

“He cannot be trusted, a man that flip-flops, Edo people should not take him seriously.

In 2008, he talked about one man, one vote, he talked about godfatherism, but we all know that was a ruse.

“Edo people are wiser now and are determined to vote for a government that has performed in all the sectors in Edo State including education, Judiciary, prompt payment of pension to the extent that parents no longer queue up for their pension; salaries are paid as at when due”, Nehikhare said.

He said whereas Oshiomhole’s administration passed a bill establishing Tayo Akpata University in Ekhiadolor and Edo University Iyamho in the same day, Edo University was built but Tayo Akpata University, Ekhiadolor that had structures was abandoned.