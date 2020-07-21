Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC), has accused the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of desperately doing everything to sabotage and frustrate the forensic audit of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

In a statement signed by the ruling party’s Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena, APC warned the opposition party that there will be no secret cow in the fight against corruption.

The APC further noted that though it won’t trade words on how successive PDP administrations and their cronies institutionalised a culture of contract fraud and other corrupt practices which has robbed the Niger Delta region of badly-needed development, it would rather monitor and await the findings of the ongoing audits.

“The PDP in its self-indicting statement speaks of the “weight of corruption” bedevilling the operations of the NDDC.