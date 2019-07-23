As Abuja erupts in protest and citizens are being killed or injured, a US-based organisation of members of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) known as PDP Diaspora Initiative has been left asking: “Where on earth are President Buhari and his All Progressives Congress (APC) administration to provide leadership to a nation that is in desperate need of one?”

According to the groups, National Publicity Secretary, Chidi Igwe, “PDP Diaspora Initiative is saddened by the killing of citizens, including a Deputy Commissioner of Police (DPC) in Abuja.

“Nigerians are growing more and more frustrated by the alarming level of incompetence in this administration.

“The level of insecurity is consistently on the rise. People are being kidnapped every day and everywhere. Young people are committing suicide increasingly as they grow more hopeless about the future in Nigeria. And yet, the president and his administration are just sitting there doing nothing.”

In the same vein, the group’s founder and national chair Hon Victoria Pamugo said: “We blame President Buhari for his lack of leadership. Nigeria is having these issues because Buhari’s APC government has failed the nation.

“We are seeing an increasing and alarming loss of value and dignity for human life as people are being killed across the nation at the slightest provocation. We see an unacceptable level of banditry, kidnapping, armed robbery and killings all over the country and yet APC fails to provide any economic direction for the nation. People are jobless and hungry everywhere. The nation is reaching a boiling point.

“Instead of providing a national vision and an economic direction that will create employment opportunities and get the youth gainfully employed, the president and his APC people are busy thinking of establishing Ruga settlements.

“This is a big distraction from the real issues facing the nation,” she said.

“Months after a rigged election, Nigeria has no functional cabinet in place to pilot the affairs of the nation. Considering the chaos we are seeing everywhere, what else would you expect in a country where the majority of the people are hungry and have neither jobs nor money to feed themselves and their families?

“What else would you expect when the president is not concerned about building good roads, good schools, good healthcare system and good infrastructure? We are calling on President Buhari and APC to put Nigeria’s youth back to work immediately,” Pamugo said.

“On behalf of PDP Diaspora Initiative, I am calling on President Buhari and his APC friends to get his administration together and come up with measures to secure the lives and property of hard-working citizens in Abuja and across the nation.

“Our heart goes out to the family of the slain DCP Umar and all those who have lost lives and property in this chaotic administration,” she added.

PDP Diaspora Initiative is a registered non-profit organization based in the United States of America, with members from many countries, including Austria, Canada, Germany, Japan, Kenya, Netherlands, Norway, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, United Kingdom and United States of America.