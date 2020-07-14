Cosmas Omegoh

As more and more revelations continue to emerge following the probe into the various ways members of the Buhari administration are looting the collective treasure and future of the Nigerian people, a US-based organization of diaspora Nigerians, PDP Diaspora Initiative, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to expand the current probe to ensure that all the crooked elements in his administration return all their loots to Nigeria.

This call is coming as the Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, a man who was supposed to be Nigeria’s chief corruption fighter, continues to be confronted with allegations of misappropriation of billions of naira in recovered funds.

The Justice Ayo Salami-led panel has asked Magu to account for 380 houses and seven vessels loaded with crude oil, which Nigeria’s top crime and corruption fighter allegedly has not been able to account for.

The probe panel also requested Magu’s explanation of the disposal of assets worth ₦37 billion. This follows strong allegations raised against Magu by the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami. The panel requested that the EFCC leader explain the cash discrepancies in the ₦539 billion they realized from the sale of seized assets, out of which the commission declared only ₦504 billion.

In a statement released to newsmen by PDP Diaspora Initiative’s National Publicity Secretary, Chidi Igwe, Nigerians in diaspora are warning President Buhari and his All Progressives’ Congress (APC) administration to desist from every attempt to deceive Nigerians through an alleged seemingly selective application of justice.

“It is obvious that President Buhari has surrounded himself with a bunch of crooks from APC whose primary mission is to steal Nigeria’s wealth which they divert into their own personal property,” says PDP Diaspora Initiative Founder and National Chair. Victoria Pamugo.

“What we do not want is for them to try to make a scapegoat of Magu while this corrupt APC administration is full of crooks who continue to loot our national treasury even as Nigerians from east to west, north to south suffer lack of jobs, hunger, poverty, lack of good roads, and now death and destruction of lives from COVID-19 due to lack of a good healthcare system,” says Hon. Pamugo.

“These crooked friends of the president are not only looting Nigeria’s treasury, but they are also stealing the future of all Nigerian youth when this APC administration is not using the money to build good schools, good hospitals, good educational system, job opportunities, and security of life and property,” she said.

“The Buhari administration is full of corrupt men and women, such that Nigeria has never seen in all of its history, and these people have no shame as they loot Nigeria’s treasury with reckless abandon,” says Hon. Pamugo.

PDP Diaspora Initiative enjoind Nigerians at home and abroad not to allow themselves to be deceived by this facade kind of investigation.

“Nigerians must demand more of the Buhari administration so that this investigation can be expanded to all the crooked elements that the president has surrounded himself with,” says Pamugo.