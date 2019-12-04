Romanus Ugwu and Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC), has taunted the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Governor Seriake Dickson, saying they lost the Bayelsa election due to oversized ego.

Following the victory of the party’s governorship candidate, David Lyon, in the November 16 poll, Dickson has blamed everyone, including public institutions for the loss.

But In statement, APC’s National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, said: “If Governor Dickson should stand before the mirror, he would see a clown, a prodigal son, and a failure, all rolled into one. We know he cannot do that. Shame would not allow him to carry out self-evaluation.

“He should sit down to ask himself critical questions: how did he waste the opportunity he had to become a hero in a state that badly needs one? A state with the 4th highest federal allocation among 36 states; benefitting from huge oil derivation funds; ranked 27th among 36 states in terms of landmass; least populated of the 36 states, yet has nothing to show for it.

“Governor Dickson should be accounting for his stewardship. He should account for how his oversized ego cost him and PDP the governorship election in Bayelsa State.

“Governor Dickson, for eight years, did what a typical PDP governor would do: he ran a directionless government, he squandered the state resources, and had no traceable positive impact on Bayelsa State.

“Rather than sounding ridiculous in an attempt to look for a scapegoat by blaming everyone else besides himself, he should explain how he singlehandedly chased away other PDP leaders.

“APC did not need to intimidate the voters or arm-twist the agencies involved in the electoral process in Bayelsa State. Besides the fact that it is not our way, we actually had an easy victory in Bayelsa.

“Thanks to Governor Dickson himself for making victory easy for us. Dickson failed woefully on all fronts. He failed the people of Bayelsa who are daily faced with the reality of underdevelopment. There are no roads, no schools, no hospitals, and no visible improvement on their social life.

However, PDP has charged security agencies to quiz leaders of the APC over revelation that some leaders of the ruling party were allegedly behind the electoral violence that characterised the November 16 governorship and senatorial elections in Bayelsa and Kogi states.

The PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said by allegedly gloating and interpreting concerns over violence and bloodshed during elections as PDP’s malady,” the APC has confirmed apprehensions that it was the mastermind of the horrific violence and forceful invasion of polling units to aid their rigging plots.

The statement read in part: “It is now no longer strange that APC leaders have been trying every means to frustrate investigations into the bloody brigandage the agents of the APC unleashed in the elections, in which about 10 Nigerians were reportedly beheaded in Bayelsa while over 22 others were felled in Kogi, including an innocent mother, Mrs. Salome Abuh, who was burnt alive in her home by APC agents. It is also no longer strange that in spite of the condemnation of the brutal murder of Mrs. Salome Abuh and calls for arrest of the culprits by Nigerians and the international community, the perpetrators are being shielded by the APC.

“Nigerians now have more insight into why persons, who were claimed to have been arrested by security agencies in connection with the crime, have neither been paraded nor arraigned before any court of competent jurisdiction.”