Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC), has attributed the recent rants by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to disillusionment over impending mass defection of its members to the ruling party.

Describing PDP as a failed opposition party in a statement issued by the Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena, the APC described PDP’s call for the resignation of President Buhari, as silly, adding: “Nobody expects the PDP to provide ideas on good governance going by their inglorious past and antecedents.”

“We only reiterate that the PDP stays quiet while the President Muhammadu Buhari administration clear the rot they foisted on the country.

“Nigeria deserves a vibrant, purposeful and credible opposition not the laughing stock we have been subjected to in the name of the opposition PDP. It is well within the rights of PDP members to abandon a rudderless and sinking ship for the progressive fold.

“Going by the popular axiom: Why fly like a hen when you can soar like an Eagle?. We are particularly gladdened by the return of the former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara to the APC.

“As we work collectively to achieve the Nigeria of our dreams, we will no doubt encounter challenges along the way. But one thing is sure, under the focused and sincere leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari, we are already delivering on key electoral promises of securing the nation, fighting corruption and improving the economy and livelihoods,” the statement read.