From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leaders from Oredo Ward 1 in Oredo Local Government Area of Edo State, yesterday, dismissed the rumour making the rounds that Governor Godwin Obaseki is leaving the party to pitch tenth with other party in the state.

They also advised aggrieved members of the party not to provoke Governor Godwin Obaseki to take drastic action that could be harmful to the party.

According to one of the founding members of PDP in Oredol Local Government Area, Mr. Goodluck Ehirobo: “We do not want him (Obaseki) to take another decision because if he does, it will be detrimental to all of us.

“If you want to have all, you will loose all. The reason why PDP has not always been wining in the past is because some leaders do not want anybody to be like them. When you join them, they feel threatened. Politics is a game of numbers. I want people to join us so that we can win.

“We have put our hands on the plough and we are not looking back”, he said.

Also speaking a Chieftain of the party in the Ward, Mr. Samson Abu said the incumbent Governor of the State cannot be a mere spectator in affairs of his party hence the need for members to embrace ongoing integration and harmonization in the party structure.

Recalling Governor Obaseki’s academic reticence and achievements in area of development in the state, Abu stressed that “based on PDP Constitution, the Governor is the leader of PDP in Edo State, warning however that ” the quietness of a lion doesn’t symbolize signs of weakness”.

“People are saying that the Governor has not shared position. Is it not when there is peace that you can share positions?”, he asked.

He said, the Governor had proposed measures to harmonise, but some people opposed the move. Therefore if the appointment is not made, the Governor is not the cause.

“I want to assure you all that the Governor remains in PDP and he is not going anywhere”, he said.

Earlier in a remark, Mr. Okpamen Edosa, Coordinator of Obaseki Solidarity Movement, said the peace meeting became necessary to reaffirm their support for Obaseki and build bridges across troubled water while the PDP Women Leader in Ward 1, Mrs. Matilda Anazie and

a former Counsellor in the locality, Mr. Ade Smart, reaffirmed that there is no faction in PDP.