The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has disowned the inaugurated local government area chairmen of its Niger chapter.

The party in a statement issued by its National Vice Chairman, North Central, Mr Theophilus Shan, in Abuja on Friday said the inauguration was not authorised by the PDP National Working Committee (NWC).

“PDP alerts members and the general public that it did not authorise the inauguration of some unidentifiable persons as local government area chairmen in its Niger state chapter.

“The PDP condemns this action in the strongest terms possible and it is considered an abuse of privilege which cannot be condoned under any guise whatsoever.

“It came to the party as a shock that some leaders, operating without the mandate of the party, conducted the said illegal inauguration at the PDP Secretariat in Minna, the Niger State capital.”

The party said the exercise was without the approval of the NWC which had the statutory powers to direct any of its organs to undertake such functions.

Theophilus said that the Niger State Caretaker Committee, acting on the directive of the NWC, would not tolerate the activities of such individuals who had no legal powers to preside over the affairs of the party in the state.

“Accordingly, the purported inauguration of some unidentifiable persons as LGA party Chairmen in Niger state is unknown to the party, illegal, of no effect and should stand disregarded.

“Furthermore, such persons are advised, in their own interest, not to parade themselves as officials of our party, as such would attract unpleasant consequences.”

Theophilus cautioned those behind the illegal inauguration to desist from actions that undermined the dictates of the constitution of the PDP, as such would attract very stringent sanctions by the NWC.

He advised PDP members in Niger State to be wary and to distance themselves from such persons as their activities were without the consent of the party.

“We urge the members of our PDP in Niger State to remain steadfast and await further directives from the National Working Committee.”(NAN)

