From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Anambra State in the last governorship election, Valentine Ozigbo, has been disqualified from contesting the Senate seat in the 2023 National Assembly election on the platform of the PDP.

According to a report of the screening committee sighted by by Daily Sun, other disqualified aspirants include Chuma Nzeribe and Obima Uzor.

The committee report signed by its Chairman, Udeh Okoye, however, cleared Chris Uba, Stella Odua and Uche Ekwunife. Also cleared are Okwchukwu John Emeka, Tony Nwoye and Ezeabikwa Peace.

In the report dated April 27, nine aspirants vying for Senate seat were screened out of which six were cleared. For the House of Representatives, 49 aspirants were screened and all the 49 were cleared.

The committee said in the report, ‘Ozigbo told the committee that he was awaiting the Supreme Court judgement in SC/CV/240/2022 and SC/CV/241/2022; that if Supreme Court annuls the election he would become the governor. On that basis, he came to the conclusion that there would be no need to submit the senatorial form within the specified time.

“On April 27, the Supreme Court now upheld the contemplated litigation. Unfortunately, by the time he submitted the form, he was already out of time.’’

In the case of Nzeribe, the committee said he was disqualified based on false information to the committee.

“He deliberately misinformed or lied to the party in his nomination form. At Column 12 of the form, the question was asked, if he had never been tried by any court of law.

“We have in our possession, a court order in charge no. CR/791/2020 been ween FRN vs China Nzeribe, before the Justice Y. Halilu on December 17, 2020, Chuma Nzeribe was admitted to bail, after he pleaded not guilty to the charges on December 16, 2020. He subsequently breached the bail term and jumped the bail.’’